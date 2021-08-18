KAPCO yearly profits down 57pc

KARACHI: Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) on Tuesday reported a 57 percent fall in its full-year net profit, owing to a huge increase in adjustment to capacity purchase price.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs10.22 billion for the year ended June 30, down from Rs23.61 billion the previous year.

Along with the result, the company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs3.5/share taking full year payout to Rs10/share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs11.62, compared with Rs26.83 last year.

The company said its revenue for the year fell to Rs69.63 billion, compared with Rs71.54 billion a year earlier.Its adjustment to capacity purchase price remained at Rs19.28 billion during the period against none last year that decreased its profit.

Other income of the company also remained down to Rs13.22 billion from Rs20.80 billion a year ago.

Arif Habib Limited in its report said the decline in earnings was witnessed due to CPP adjustment of Rs19.3 billion during FY21.