Afghani currency falls to record as central bank chief flees Kabul

KABUL: Afghanistan’s currency extended losses to a record low as the departure of the acting central bank governor added to political turmoil weighing investor sentiment.

The Afghani fell as much as 4.6 percent on Tuesday to 86.0625 per dollar, a fourth day of decline, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The central bank was told there would be no more dollar shipments on Friday, which curtailed its ability to supply currency and led to more panic, acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady wrote in a Twitter thread.

“Currency spiked from a stable 81 to almost 100 then back to 86,” the central banker wrote. “I held meetings on Saturday to reassure banks and money exchangers to calm them down.”

Ahmady, 43 was appointed acting governor of Afghanistan's central bank just over a year ago, having previously worked at the U.S. Treasury, the World Bank and in private equity.

As the Taliban advanced, Ahmady said Afghanistan's currency markets were in a panic, especially after the central bank on Friday was told it would not receive any more dollars, driving the price of Afghanistan's currency, the Afghani, sharply lower.

On Sunday, the governor left the central bank and boarded a military plane at Kabul airport, where thousands sought to leave as the Taliban’s rapid territorial advance led to the collapse of the government.

There was no evacuation plan, and President Ashraf Ghani’s departure without creating a transitional government contributed to the chaos, Ahmady wrote.

“It did not have to end this way. I am disgusted by the lack of any planning by Afghan leadership,” he wrote.

Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban militants entered Kabul virtually unopposed.

"Seems difficult to believe, but there remains a suspicion as to why (Afghan National Security Forces) left posts so quickly," Ahmady said, referring to claims by some pro-government militia leaders that the army's capitulation in northern Afghanistan was the result of a conspiracy.

"There is something left unexplained."

Ahmady did not respond to media comments. His remarks were posted from his verified Twitter account. A World Bank source who has been in correspondence with Ahmady said the account was genuine.

Ahmady said he boarded a military aircraft amid chaos on the tarmac after a commercial flight he booked was swamped with passengers. It was unclear which military plane he boarded and he did not mention his destination.

"There was a rush. Some shots were fired. Somehow, my close colleagues pushed me on board," he said. Ghani's lack of planning and failure to recognise the shortcomings of his advisers were the government's undoing, Ahmady said.

"Once the president's departure was announced, I knew within minutes chaos would follow. I cannot forgive him for creating that without a transition plan.

