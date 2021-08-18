Half of Swiss double-jabbed

Geneva: More than 50 percent of the Swiss population has now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, statistics showed Tuesday, although immunisation rates are slowing even as cases and hospitalisations rise.

Switzerland is using the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, administering the doses four weeks apart. Government statistics showed that 50.1 percent of the population -- 4,311,432 people -- had received both injections. A further 5.63 percent are partially vaccinated, having received their first dose.