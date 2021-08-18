Study shows white South Africans most vaccine-hesitant

Johannesburg: White adults in South Africa are more hesitant towards coronavirus vaccination than their black compatriots, a new study has revealed.

The survey -- due to be published on Wednesday -- showed that while vaccine acceptance has generally improved in the country, Africa’s hardest hit by the pandemic -- just around half of white adults are willing to take vaccine shots, compared to 75 percent of black adults.

An earlier survey conducted by the same organisations six months ago revealed that attitudes towards vaccines varied by race, with white adults being the least accepting of jabs. The attitude has even worsened in recent months.

"Vaccine acceptance declined amongst white adults from 56 percent to 52 percent, while it increased from 69 percent to 75 percent for black African adults," found the study jointly conducted by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change and the Human Sciences Research Council.