US to announce Covid vaccine booster campaign

Washington: The US government will announce that Americans should get booster shots for coronavirus vaccines eight months after their last shot, part of a campaign that could begin as early as mid-September, according to US media.

The move could be announced as early as this week, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources in President Joe Biden’s administration.

The campaign is likely to kick off with booster shots for nursing home residents and health care workers, followed by the elderly, all of whom were among the first to be eligible to receive their initial vaccinations. The general public would then follow, according to the Times.

US officials are considering whether a third dose should be the same type of vaccine -- Moderna or Pfizer -- as the first two.

People who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a minority of the United States population, should also receive an additional dose, however more data is still necessary, the Times said. Administering booster shots would not begin until approved by the US Food and Drug administration, The Washington Post reported.