UK approves Moderna jab for children aged 12-17; Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Tokyo: Japan’s government on Tuesday expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more regions as it battles a record wave of infections a week before the Paralympic Games.

Virus emergency measures that ban restaurants and bars from selling alcohol and require them to close by 8 pm are already in place in Tokyo and five other regions, and had been due to end by August 31. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the measure would be expanded to additional areas, with the restrictions in all parts of the country running until September 12.

"We are seeing unprecedented growth in infections continuing in our country. The number of patients with serious symptoms is increasing," Suga told a meeting of ministers and government officials.

"The government will form a united front to overcome this crisis and take thorough measures to save people’s lives and keep them safe." In addition to the measures affecting bars and restaurants, the government will ask large shopping malls and department stores to limit the number of customers inside at one time.

Japan has seen a smaller outbreak than many other countries, with around 15,400 deaths despite avoiding lockdowns. But its inoculation programme began later and more slowly than in many other developed countries, and only around 37 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

In recent days, Japan has reported more than 20,000 daily cases nationwide, a record for the country. The surge began before the Olympics opened last month and continued throughout the Games, which were held with spectators banned from most events.

On Monday night, organisers said a spectator ban would also be applied to the Paralympics, with limited exceptions for a programme bringing schoolchildren to watch the Games. Paralympic participants face virus restrictions including regular testing and limits on their movement.

The government says there is no evidence that holding the Games contributed to the rise in cases and recent polls have found most Japanese believe holding the Olympics was a good idea, though many also think it fuelled the infection surge.

Some experts argue that the massive international event undermined the government’s virus restrictions, encouraging people to go out and businesses to remain open. Local media reports have estimated up to 40 percent of bars and restaurants in some parts of Tokyo are flouting the virus rules.

Meanwhile, Britain’s medicines watchdog on Tuesday said it had approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, after previously giving the green light to Pfizer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement that the jab was "safe and effective in this age group".

But it added it would now be up to the government advisory body the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to recommend whether to start giving the jab. Britain began its mass vaccination programme in December last year and has to date seen nearly 90 percent of all adults receive a first dose.

More than three-quarters (77 percent) have had two doses -- a factor in the government lifting all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions in England on Monday. Health officials say vaccination has contributed to a fall in hospital admissions with more serious cases of Covid, even though infection rates have risen.

Earlier this month, the government said it would offer jabs to all 16 and 17 year olds but unlike other countries, held off rolling out the programme to younger children. The JCVI said only 12 to 15 year olds deemed vulnerable should receive a vaccine -- a more cautious approach than in the United States and the European Union. They, as with older teens that are eligible, are being given the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

The government has set a target of giving a first dose to 16 and 17 year olds by August 23, to give them some protection before the start of school in England and Wales in September.

Meantime, there is "enormous concern" over a coronavirus outbreak in vulnerable Australian Indigenous communities, authorities said on Tuesday, prompting them to deploy military personnel to deliver vaccines to the largely unjabbed population.

A Delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney two months ago has spread to western New South Wales state in recent days, with health officials saying most of the 116 cases detected in the area so far were among Aboriginal people.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said the outbreak was of "enormous concern", with the Outback region under lockdown orders in an attempt to curb transmission. It is the first significant outbreak among the remote Aboriginal communities since the pandemic began, and has sparked fears for a population widely believed to be more vulnerable to Covid-19.

At least five teams of military health specialists will head to the area from Wednesday to boost local vaccination efforts, Australia’s health minister Greg Hunt said. "They’ll support vaccination but where swabbing or other activities are required they’re highly mobile, highly flexible and highly trained," he said.

Just 15 percent of Indigenous people across Australia have been fully vaccinated -- falling to less than 8 percent in remote outbreak hotspots -- according to officials. That is despite the population being identified as a priority for early vaccinations when Australia’s sluggish vaccine roll-out began late February.

Facing questions over whether it had failed in its duty to inoculate Aboriginal Australians, the conservative government said some previously did not seek vaccinations because they felt secure living in remote areas.

"This has now changed and it’s a game changer, and that’s why we’re seeing the stepping up," said Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt. Hunt said civilian emergency health teams would also be sent to the region to support local clinics, some of which state officials have said are short-staffed.

Additional measures are being put in place to airlift anyone requiring intensive hospital treatment to bigger towns or cities. Australia won global praise for its early pandemic response but strict border closures have struggled to keep out the highly transmissible Delta variant amid low vaccination rates.

The outbreak that began in Sydney has grown to more than 8,600 cases since mid-June, taking the national total to more than 39,000 cases so far during the pandemic. More than half the country’s 25 million people are currently under stay-at-home orders, including Sydney where residents have been in lockdown for two months.