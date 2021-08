LAHORE:The second edition of "Seerat-e-Hasan-o-Hussain'', a biography of Imam Hasan (RA) and Imam Hussain (RA), the grandsons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), has been published and hit the market. The book is not just an account of life events of the noble children and grandchildren, but a plan to awaken the Ummah as it tends to inculcate deep love and reverence with them. The book is authored by renowned scholar of Bahrain, Syed Hassan Hussaini.