Metro bus drivers continue protest

LAHORE:Metro bus service remained closed on the second day due to the non-payment of salaries to drivers. Metro bus drivers continued their sit-in protest at Gajjumata Metro Bus Depot on Tuesday and refused to run the buses as they did not receive their salaries for three months.

According to the details, the contracts of Metro bus drivers were set to be renewed by the Turkish company but the employees went on strike in protest against the non-receipt of bonus, gratuity and experience certificates leading to closure of Metro bus service in Lahore. The bus drivers have threatened to continue their protest until their salaries are paid. As a result of Metro bus drivers’ strike, the passengers are facing severe difficulties and returning from the metro stations disappointed. Punjab Masstransit Authority General Manager Operations Ozair Shah said that these drivers were employees of former contractors, despite that talks were continued with them. He said the Authority wanted a peaceful transition of buses and 56 new buses would be received within one week and would be made operational. If these drivers did not end their protest new contractors would replace them, he added.