Control room to monitor Ashura processions

LAHORE:A Central Control Room has been established in the DC Lahore office to monitor the Ashura processions here on Tuesday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz visited the Central Control Room and reviewed the monitoring done by the cameras installed in the control room and also saw the maps of the procession routes placed in the control room.

DC Lahore said that as many as 87 processions and more than 450 Majalis in Lahore city were monitored from the central control room on Tuesday. He assured the mourners of providing all facilities on the routes. He further said that all the processions and gatherings in Muharram were being monitored with the help of more than 650 cameras.