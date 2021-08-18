Alam-e-Abbas processions, Tazia taken out

LAHORE: Tazia and Shabeeh-e-Alam processions of Hazrat Abbas were brought out in various parts of the City under strict security measures.

Besides, a number of majalis were held in Imambargahs where Zakerin retold the Karbala incident with particular emphasis on the martyrdom of the companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), especially Hazrat Abbas (RA), and the philosophy of mourning.

Large number of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners participated in the processions which passed through their routes and ended peacefully in the evening. The main procession was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura, marched through its route and culminated at its starting point. Two more processions joined from Urdu Bazaar and Abbott Road.