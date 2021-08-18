German traders to invest in Punjab: envoy

LAHORE:Ambassador of Germany Mr Bernhard Schlagheck has said that there is an investment-friendly environment in Punjab and German investors would take advantage of it.

He called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday. Matters of mutual interests, bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in Punjab were discussed in the meeting.

First Secretary of the Economic and Political Section of German Embassy Mr Christian Bottcher and Chief Operating Officer PBIT Jalal Hassan were also present in the meeting. Mr Bernhard said that several German companies had invested in Punjab and more German companies would be attracted to invest in the province.

Talking to the German Ambassador, Aslam Iqbal said Pakistan and Germany enjoyed deep friendly relations. He said Germany had great expertise in the field of technology and the Punjab government wanted to benefit from German technologies.