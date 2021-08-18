Govt determined to end corruption: Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and whenever any incident of injustice involving minorities is reported strict action is taken against the responsible persons.

Talking to a delegations at Governor's House here Tuesday led by Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Minister for Minorities Ejaz Alam and PTI MPAs Abdullah Tahir and Ch Saleem Sadiq, the governor said corruption was disastrous for any country and the government was pursuing a policy of transparent and impartial accountability from day one to eliminate corruption from the country. Today, all institutions, including parliament and democracy, are getting stronger, he said. He said the supremacy of the Constitution and maintaining law in the country was the responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled at all costs, adding people are with democracy, rule of law and the government narrative. Minister Ijaz Alam said the government agencies stand by every minority living in Pakistan and they would never be left alone in any circumstances, adding the nefarious designs of those who are conspiring against religious harmony would be thwarted.