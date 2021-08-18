Section 144 imposed for Muharram 9, 10

LAHORE:Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat while briefing the media on security arrangements for Muharram here on Tuesday said that Section 144 had been imposed on Muharram 9 and 10 Muharram while pillion riding and mobile phone service would be banned as per requirement.

He said that on the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Provincial Cabinet Committee on law and order held separate meetings of each division while consultations with religious scholars were also made in the meeting of Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Muslimeen.

He said 36,686 Majalis and 9,318 processions would be held in the province for the protection of which 410,000 police personnel, 35 rangers and 66 army companies were deployed. He said exemplary cooperation from Ulema of all sects was going on whereas with their consultation, the gagging of 900 scholars and of 1,315 scholars had been made. Raja Basharat said that due to special arrangements, this time the Muharram gatherings and processions were not affected by the Independence Day celebrations. He said that so far strict action had been taken against several persons for spreading religious hatred on social media while clear instructions had also been given to the municipal services for removal of encroachments and garbage on the routes of processions during Muharram. He directed the Home Department to immediately fix the faulty cameras of the Safe City Authority.

He said strict instructions have been issued to the administration across the province for Corona SOPs. He said the CTD department had been conducting continuous operations for the last one month. "Even today, two terrorists have been arrested from Lahore who wanted to target rallies and processions," he added.

Raja Basharat said that the entire government would remain alert on the ninth and tenth of Muharram. He said that he himself, the chief minister and all ministers were going to monitor the security arrangements across the province and would visit and inspect the arrangements on the spot.