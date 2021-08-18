Punjab put on road to progress, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken solid measures for the development of the province and prosperity of its people in three years.

The Punjab province had been put on the road to progress and development while the opposition was facing uncertainty and internal turmoil, he added. He expressed these views while talking to Provincial Minister for Prisons and spokesperson for the Punjab government Fayyazul Hassan Chohan who called on the chief minister on Tuesday and apprised him of the performance of the department.

The chief minister gave guidelines about highlighting the performance of the provincial government.

The government has strengthened than before and the undemocratic designs of the opposition parties would be responded to in the form of public service, he emphasised and added that the people would not be deceived by the negative propaganda.

Fayyazul Hassan said that opponents would also face defeat in the next elections as the PDM had ended in a fiasco and the people had become frustrated with their designs. The corrupt cabal has no value before the politics of public service and honesty, he added.

AJK PRESIDENT: The chief minister felicitated newly-elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood. In a statement issued Tuesday, the CM said Barrister Sultan Mehmood was a veteran politician who would utilise his energies for development and welfare of the AJK people.

The success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in AJK elections had proved that the people wanted continuation of welfare-oriented policies and the foundation of a new Pakistan would also be laid in the AJK after Gilgit-Baltistan, concluded the CM.