Lockdown in NZ over single virus case

Wellington: New Zealand imposed a snap three-day lockdown Tuesday after identifying a single case of locally transmitted Covid-19 suspected to be the Delta variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern said New Zealand, which had not recorded any infections in the community for six months, could not take any chances with the "game changer" Delta strain. "We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance," Ardern said in a televised national address.

The New Zealand leader cited Australia’s struggles to contain the highly transmissible variant for her "short, sharp" response after a 58-year-old Auckland man was diagnosed with coronavirus from an unknown source.

"We are better to start high and be cautious, then move out as soon as we are comfortable doing so, than to start low and be in that phase (lockdown) for much, much longer," she said.