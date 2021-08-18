Grenade attack FIR filed under anti-terror, explosives laws

The first information report (FIR) of the hand grenade attack on a mini-truck in Mawach Goth on Saturday night that killed 13 people was finally registered on Tuesday. Along with murder and attempted murder, the police also included sections of the anti-terrorism and explosives laws.

FIR No. 347/21 was registered at the Madina Colony police station on the complaint of Mairaj Muhammad Khan against unidentified suspects under sections 302, 324 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 3/4 of the Explosives Act.

Khan, the head of the victims’ families, told the police that they were returning after a ceremony of a family wedding when the attack took place. The family attacked in Karachi hails from Swat, where a protest was also held to condemn the incident. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the hand grenade attack, the officials investigating the case suspect the involvement of Sindhi and Baloch separatist groups. “Considering past terrorism acts, especially on last Independence Day, one of the separatist groups under the umbrella of the BRAS [Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar], particularly the SRA [Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army], is likely to be involved in the attack,” Raja Umer Khattab told The News.

The senior officer of the Sindh police’s Counter Terrorism Department said the group had employed the same modus operandi: attacking a soft target by lobbing a hand grenade. “It’s wrong to assume that the attackers had mistakenly targeted the mini-truck. The actual target was the mini-truck, but they might have been unaware that the majority of the passengers were women and children because the vehicle was covered.”

Khattab said the attackers “had an idea that the mini-truck was loaded with people, and massive casualties took place as the hand grenade exploded in the air in the midst of people in the mini-truck, hitting them especially in their upper torso area”.

He said the group that had attacked the mini-truck had not claimed responsibility because most of the victims were women and children, so in such incidents, the organisations did not claim responsibility for their attacks.

“Three days have passed and they have not claimed responsibility, neither will they in the future. It’s purely an act of terrorism. We haven’t found anything to suggest personal enmity as the motive. Separatist groups are involved. Independence Day was the main target. The culprits will soon be arrested and admit their crime.”