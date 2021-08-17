ATC rejects JIT report on Ajay Lalwani murder case

SUKKUR: The JIT in the murder case of journalist Ajay Lalwani on Monday has submitted its report after two months in the ATC Sukkur.

The JIT has submitted its report in the ATC Sukkur, which was missing the signature of one of the JIT member from ISI, recommended to remove names of the PPP’s local leaders and former town committee chairman Ianayat Shah, vice-chairman Ehsan Shah and former police SHO Ashiq Mirani from the FIR of the murder of journalist Ajay Lalwani. While the JIT in its reports has proposed three names, including Dr Jan Mohammad Memon, Dr Shahid Mirani and Dr Dharam Pal in the FIR as their negligence caused the death of the journalist. The journalist’s lawyer, who was also a witness, has rejected the JIT report, saying he had already showed his concerns over the formation of the JIT, led by DIG Zulfiqar Larik.