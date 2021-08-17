Strengthening LGs top priority: minister

LAHORE: German Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Bernhard Schlagheck called on Punjab Local Government & Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and discussed in detail regarding local governments elections in the province and other related issues here on Monday. Wasa Vice-Chairman Sh Imtiaz was also present on the occasion.

Talking to German Ambassador, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the priority of the PTI government was to strengthen and empower the local government institutions. A vibrant and integrated system of local government is being introduced in Punjab, he said.

The minister said that the performance of local government institutions is being enhanced to upgrade the living standards of the people. “Transit teams have been formed in Punjab under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district to transfer the powers to local government institutions”.

Existing Local Govt representatives had been elected under the Local Government Act, 2013 but at present the Local Government Act 2019 was in force in Punjab, the minister said. The government has approached the court for guidance in this regard, he added and said that the tenure of the present local bodies representatives would expire on Dec 30, 2021. The Punjab government wanted to hold new local body elections without delay after that.

The minister informed the German Ambassador that PTI has achieved great success in Azad Kashmir and by-elections of Sialkot and will also win the cantonment board elections. The govt has taken concrete steps to strengthen the economy. The German Ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab govt to upgrade local government institutions.