PAF officer promoted as Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD: The government has promoted Air Commodore Muhammad Ikramul Haq Noor to the rank of Air Vice Marshal. Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ikramul Haq Noor was commissioned in A&SD Branch of Pakistan Air Force in February, 1989. During his career, he has commanded an Administrative Wing in addition to serving as Director Admin at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. The Air Officer has also rendered his services as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Administration). He is a graduate of Command and Staff College, China.