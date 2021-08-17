Motivated by President Xi, Pakistani youth pledge to bridge world

BEIJING: Motivated by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reply letter to representatives of foreign participants at Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD), young foreigners have pledged to build cultural and communication bridges between China and their countries.

According to China Economic Net, 36 representatives in different fields from 28 nations - including Pakistan had sent a joint letter to President Xi Jinping in July about their experiences and thoughts during the GYLD China Tours. In the reply letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, hailed the active efforts made by foreign young people to deepen their understanding of China through visiting various parts of the country.