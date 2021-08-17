SOPs violations: Citizens fined at BRT stations

PESHAWAR: The administration on Monday fined 71 citizens at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations and other transport stands for violation of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The action was taken against the restaurants for allowing customers to eat inside the buildings

in various areas of the district, including Hayatabad, University Road, Grand Trunk Road and Charsadda Road. The managers of several restaurants on the Ring Road were arrested for violation of the coronavirus SOPs.