Centre urged to construct 105km PR track from Islamkot to Chhor

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the federal government to construct a 105-kilometre-long railway line from Thar Coalfield, Islamkot, to Chhor for transportation of coal to the upcountry.

The chief minister stated this while talking to Khalid Mansoor, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs, here at the CM House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Special Assistant to CM on Investment Qasim Naveed, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Sindh Investment Secretary Zahid Abbasi and Energy Secretary Tariq Shah.

Murad said on the occasion that the Thar Coal is a great national treasure and it should be used in all the coal-fired power plants and other projects being developed in different parts of the country.

He said that a feasibility study for the construction of 105-km-long railway line from Islamkot to Chhor had been conducted through a private firm, adding the study had revealed that the railway line would cost US$160 million and the cost of rolling stock will be $127 million.

Murad suggested that the 105-km railway line should be executed through the Federal PSDP (Public Sector Development Programme), so that the infrastructure to be built might not cause impact on power tariff.

He pointed out that Pakistan Railways authorities had prepared a Rs130 billion PC-1 of the project, which was pending with the federal government for approval.