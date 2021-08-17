German ambassador meets Shehbaz, Chaudhrys

LAHORE: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif met with the German Ambassador in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck and discussed issues of mutual and bilateral interest of the two countries.

During the meeting Shehbaz said Pakistan and Germany share longstanding ties based on mutual trust and respect. He said he was a fan of the resilient, hardworking and commitment of the German people. They set an example by turning around their situation with their intelligence and dignified behaviour. Because if this, he said, Germany emerged as a model of development, peace and prosperity, not just in Europe but for the entire world.

The opposition leader said that mutual cooperation between the two countries was the need of the hour. Pakistan could learn a lot from Germany's development. Bilateral economic and trade cooperation could yield surprising successes for the two countries, he added. He said the PMLN set an example of development and progress for the entire region under the Leadership of Nawaz Sharif who played a crucial role in eliminating terrorism from the country.

The German dignitary thanked Shehbaz for taking time out for the meeting. He praised Shehbaz Sharif for his public development projects during his government in Punjab. Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck also called on former prime minister and PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain and First Secretary Christian Boettcher were also present in the meeting. On the occasion, issues of mutual interests as well the changing situation in Afghanistan were discussed. Shujaat said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan as it guarantees peace in Pakistan and the region as well.

Elahi said that Pakistan attaches great importance to friendly and trade relations with Germany. He said that the government was taking steps to provide the best educational and medical facilities to the people. He said that Germany was the biggest economy in the European Union and Pakistan wanted to further strengthen the relationship with Germany.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that the Pakistan government was providing the best investment opportunities to investors from other counties in order to strengthen the economic situation.

The ambassador said that Germany was also very much interested in further strengthening the relationship with Pakistan. He said Pakistan was an important country in the region. He lauded the role of Pakistan for peace in the region.