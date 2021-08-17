Lesson for Modi in the fall of Kabul: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Institute of Research and Reforms Chairman Rehman Malik said in the fall of Kabul, there is a lesson for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not force someone to the extent that they respond and react more severely.

“Indian Prime Minister Modi must stop his brutalities against oppressed people of Kashmir,” he said while commenting on the emerging Afghan situation. Malik said Ashraf Ghani should have resigned long ago. “I had predicted four months ago that Taliban are marching towards Kabul and they would easily occupy Afghanistan,” he added. He said India used Ashraf Ghani government against Pakistan and Afghan soil for terrorism inside Pakistan. He said he applauds the defence forces of Pakistan who protected the country in a very testing and challenging time.

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s doctrine worked well and protected Pakistan and according to Bajwa doctrine, the Afghan issue was to be solved by the Afghans themselves, he added. He said fencing the Pak-Afghan border was also part of the Bajwa doctrine which not only blocked the influx of Afghan refugees but also curbed the terrorists’ infiltration in Pakistani territory from Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan may face problems in coming days due to ISIS and other terrorist organisations as India took pro-Indian Afghans in more than three C-31 planes whom they will use against Pakistan. He said India has already set up training centres for ISIS in various provinces.

He advised that our intelligence agencies and other LEAs should enhance security at the border as India will try to use the current situation against China and Pakistan. The former interior minister further said Bajwa doctrine won and the Modi doctrine failed in Afghanistan. “India’s fifth generation war will continue and the US should understand that India is not a reliable partner as it played double game in Afghanistan while Pakistan has always helped to move the peace agreement forward,” he further added.