Intensity of fourth corona wave persists

ISLAMABAD: The intensity of fourth wave of coronavirus persisted as seventy-two people died and 3,669 people tested positive due to corona virus during the last 24 hours in the country.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data tally of fatalities has soared to 24,478. Total number of positive cases stand at 1.12 million. The 53,644 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 3,669 came out positive. The positivity ratio stands at currently 6.8%. The 989,013 patients have recovered while active cases stand at 88,588.