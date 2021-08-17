Imran trying to influence Shehbaz cases: PMLN

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said "Imran Khan is trying to influence the cases against Shehbaz Sharif.

In a press statement issued on Monday, she asked “Why Imran Khan is questioning the jurisdiction of the chief justice? Has he forgotten that the judiciary is separate from the administration? “The new cases against Shehbaz are a proof of how Imran Khan is scared of Shehbaz,” she added.

She said after failure of NAB-Niazi collusion, the PTI government had started the NAB-FIA circus to persecute and victimise the opposition. She said after three years of a victimisation campaign, the PTI government faced lots of embarrassment at courts and could not prove a single-penny corruption against the PMLN leaders, despite gathering fake evidence. She pointed out that Shehbaz Sharif was being tried at two different courts over cases of the same nature.

Marriyum claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had apologised to Shehbaz Sharif and requested him to withdraw his defamation case. She said the country was facing inflation and unemployment while PM Imran Khan was pursuing only his political vengeance. I After running a media trial against political opponents, Imran Khan was now working on the draconian Media Authority to gag freedom of press to hide his corruption, she added.