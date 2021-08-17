A genuine complaint or case of infighting within NAB?

ISLAMABAD: Has NAB’s Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar really done something wrong during his tenure in the police service or is he being targeted from within the Bureau because of some internal rivalries?

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has forwarded to Chairman NAB a complaint of alleged corruption against Hussain Asghar seeking his permission to initiate legal proceedings on the matter as per the law. Approval from Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has been sought for the first stage of the NAB proceedings, complaint verification.

A NAB spokesman when contacted, however, denied that any such complaint has been received or forwarded to the chairman NAB for approval. A senior source in NAB, however, said that the Bureau’s Lahore office had sent a complaint of alleged corruption against Hussain Asghar to chairman NAB. Asghar is a retired police officer who enjoys a good reputation.

The complaint, it is said, pertains to Asghar’s tenure as Commandant Punjab Constabulary. According to the source, the complainant, while referring to an audit report of 2016-17, accused Asghar of making illegal appointments in the Punjab Constabulary. He was also accused of misusing official funds. Husain Asghar was approached by The News for his side of the story, but he was shy of giving a response.

According to one source, some senior officials of the Bureau are not happy with Husain Asghar, who being deputy chairman NAB, evaluated their performance as being not satisfactory. This information, however, remains unconfirmed.

According to a report on a private TV channel, Hussain Asghar had issued letters for ghost appointments and withdrawn hefty sums for the salaries of these officials. “The national exchequer had to suffer losses of Rs300 million in terms of salaries withdrawn,” the request seeking approval from chairman NAB said according to the media report, while pointing out the irregularities committed during the 2016-17 audit report period.

Interestingly, former NAB Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar had stepped down after he was also accused of misuse of authority and corruption. In March 2017, before the tenure of the incumbent Chairman NAB, the Bureau had stated in a press release: “Consequent to registration of case against deputy chairman NAB the matter was considered at the highest level in the organisation. It was decided that to maintain the propriety of the office, the deputy chairman will voluntarily proceed on leave forthwith. To maintain the highest standards of professionalism, the officer will contest and clear his position.”

It was the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that had registered a case against the then NAB deputy chairman on corruption charges. According to a statement issued by the interior ministry in 2017, the first information report (FIR) against Imtiaz Tajwar was registered under Section 5(2)47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for the misuse of authority and corruption at a time when he had the additional charge of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).