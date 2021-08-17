Merkel blames US domestic politics for Afghan situation

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that the United States had decided to withdraw from Afghanistan partly because of domestic political reasons, sources in her party told AFP.At a meeting with her CDU-CSU party leadership, Merkel said Nato´s decision to pull out after almost two decades of deployment was "ultimately made by the Americans", and that "domestic political reasons" were partly to blame.

"We have always said, if the Americans stay, we will also stay," she said, according to participants at the meeting. "The troop withdrawal sparked a domino effect" that culminated in the Taliban sweeping back into power, said Merkel.

"For the many who have built on the progress and freedom -- especially women -- these are bitter events," she said Efforts must now be focused on evacuating German nationals as well as Afghans who had worked with the Germans or who are in danger from the Taliban, she said.

Berlin estimates that 2,500 local employees who worked with German troops or at the embassy, as well as their family members, need to be evacuated from the country. Another 2,000 Afghans, such as human rights activists or employees of non-governmental organisations, also need to be brought out of the country. The number swells to 10,000 if their family members are included.

Beyond these groups, many others will seek to leave Afghanistan, said Merkel. “We must do everything we can to help neighbouring countries to support the refugees,” she said, according to the sources.

The head of German ruling party Armin Laschet said the withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan is the “biggest debacle” that Nato has suffered since its founding.The CDU party chief said: “It is evident that this engagement of the international community was not successful.

“It is the biggest debacle that Nato has suffered since its founding, and we´re standing before an epochal change.”Britain´s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, meanwhile, said that the Taliban´s takeover of Afghanistan is a “failure of the international community”, assessing that the West´s intervention was a job only half-done.

“All of us know that Afghanistan is not finished. It´s an unfinished problem for the world and the world needs to help it,” he told BBC television.

The former British Army officer last week said US President Joe Biden´s predecessor Donald Trump had secured a “rotten deal” with the Taliban that allowed their return.

He maintained the 20-year intervention by US-led forces in Afghanistan “wasn´t a waste, it wasn´t for nothing” but accused Western powers of being politically short-sighted. “If it´s a failure, it´s a failure of the international community to not realise that you don´t fix things overnight,” he said.

“I´m afraid when you deal with a country like Afghanistan, that is 1,000 years of history effectively and civil war, you manage its problems and you might have to manage it for 100 years. “It´s not something that you just rock in, rock out and expect something to be fixed.”

US former national security adviser HR McMaster meanwhile slammed his country´s failure to realise the Taliban would swiftly take control, calling it “wilful ignorance”. The retired army lieutenant general told Times Radio it was “clear that this kind of collapse was going to happen”, after the deal brokered by Trump, who sacked him in 2018.

The deal weakened the Afghan government and security forces and strengthened the Taliban, he said, adding: “We stood idly by and we turned a blind eye. This was utterly predictable.” The Times newspaper called the rapid pull-out “unforced and unnecessary” and said it was becoming “the greatest disaster in American foreign policy for almost 50 years”.

The head of parliament´s foreign affairs committee, Tom Tugendhat, likened it to the Suez crisis of 1956, which laid bare the limits of Britain´s global influence. UK Parliament has been recalled on Wednesday to discuss the situation, including asylum and support for Afghan nationals who have fled.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, said that Afghanistan should not become again the “sanctuary of terrorism” that it was until the US-led invasion two decades ago.

“This is key for international security and peace... we will do everything for Russia, the United States and Europe to cooperate efficiently as our interests are the same,” Macron said in a televised address from his summer residence in Bormes-les-Mimosas.

He described the situation as an “important challenge for our own security” and a “fight against a common enemy of terrorism”. “Our actions will above all be aimed at fighting actively against Islamist terrorism in all its forms,” said Macron.

He said the European Union would set up an initiative to thwart the large migrant flows now expected from the country, cracking down on illegal people smuggling rings that risk emerging.

France, Germany and other EU countries would put together a response that was “robust, coordinated and united” to prevent irregular migration by harmonising criteria and showing European solidarity. “We must anticipate and protect ourselves against significant irregular migratory flows that would endanger the migrants and risk encouraging trafficking of all kinds,” he said.