Beware of spoilers, FM tells Afghan leaders

ISLAMABAD: With the fall of Kabul to Taliban, Pakistan on Monday asked leaders to take advantage of international convergence for peace and reconciliation process, saying it wants Afghanistan to thrive and not simply survive.

“Negotiated settlement is a way forward and it is important to beware of spoilers within and outside looking to take advantage of evolving situation,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who hosted an Afghan delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement. "Pakistan considers all segments of Afghanistan important in shaping the final destiny of their country," he said.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would take advantage of international support for peace and reconciliation and work together to deal with the evolving situation in Afghanistan in the supreme national interest of the country and according to the aspirations of people.

Qureshi underlined that the region could not afford continued instability in Afghanistan which would impact negatively the objective of a peaceful and connected region. He added that the international community’s continued engagement in the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan would be important as it was a shared responsibility.

Emphasising that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest, Qureshi reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role to support a peaceful, united and prosperous Afghanistan.

The delegation appreciated the invitation for consultation on the latest situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s facilitative role was acknowledged by the political leaders. The delegation emphasised multi-ethnic nature of the Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive political solution and underscored commitment to forge long-term relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and to expand the fraternal ties in all areas.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad on arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the evacuation of members of the international community, including diplomats and staff, representatives of international organisations, INGOs, the media, and others from Afghanistan.

“The members of the Diplomatic Corps were informed that all requests for evacuation/relocation may be directed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will be processed expeditiously,” said the Foreign Office.

In addition to providing necessary assistance to Pakistanis in Afghanistan, the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul was working to extend requisite consular services for such facilitation. The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul continued to issue visas on a fast-track basis. Given the evolving situation, procedures had also been put in place to grant visas-on-arrival at Pakistan’s international airports.