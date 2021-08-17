PML-N MPA booked for stealing plants

GUJRANWALA: Police registered a plants theft case against PMLN MPA Muhammad Taufeeq Butt while a court has granted bail to the MPA till September 4. District Coordinator Green and Clean Campaign Muhammad Irfan gave application to Dhulley Police Station alleging that the PMLN MPA along with his eight companions not only stole the plants but also snatched billboards and harassed the PHA employees for obstructing the world record of planting 50,000 saplings. Meanwhile, local PMLN leaders have condemned the police and district administration for registering a false case and called it an attempt to pressurising the MPA for opposing administration’s bogus tree-plantation campaign.