Money-laundering probe: Shehbaz, Hamza bail extended until Sept 4

LAHORE: The Banking Crime court on Monday extended interim bail of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza till September 4 in Rs.25 billion alleged money-laundering probe against father-son duo. Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the court while the counsel for the duo, Amjad Parvez, didn’t appear. However, an associate of Amjad sought adjournment which was accepted. Earlier on June 15, the FIA had issued a call up notice to Shehbaz directing him to appear before the agency in person in the money-laundering investigation against him and other family members.