Religious leaders welcome Taliban takeover of Kabul

LAHORE: Religious leaders have continued welcoming the peaceful Taliban takeover of Kabul on Monday, expressing hopes that the world would acknowledge the massive public support behind the peaceful takeover by Taliban, should not repeat the 9/11-like staged incidents to dislodge Taliban, and allow the genuine representatives of Afghan people to run their country.

JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated Taliban Mujahideen on making their resistance movement against the invasion of US-led 50 Western coalition forces a big success. Talking to media on Monday, he offered his wholehearted cooperation with Taliban for running the state system in any way. He recalled that from day one, the JUI-F had termed the Nato invasion of Afghanistan aggression, under a fictitious staged incident of terrorism, demanding immediate withdrawal of alien forces, and called the freedom struggle of Taliban as their legitimate right to defend their country from invading armies.

He said Taliban Mujahideen succeeded in liberating their homeland from the occupation of world powers and their henchmen after sincere sacrifices and great help by Allah Almighty. “We congratulate the Afghan people and the Muslim Ummah in general on this great achievement,” he said. He lauded the policy of humility, goodwill and reconciliation adopted by the Taliban leadership after their victory, which is in line with the golden traditions of Islam. “We consider the re-launch of this time-tested welfare system from Kabul to be beneficial for peace and stability in South Asia. We hope that the Taliban, with the same sincerity, divinity and foresight, will succeed in building a peaceful and stable Islamic society,” he said. “We sincerely congratulate Maulvi Haibatullah, Amir of Tehreek-e-Islami Taliban, and his comrades on this great achievement,” he said.

Tanzim Islami Ameer Shujauddin Sheikh said the Afghan Taliban’s miraculous victory over a formidably powerful world alliance is due to their strong faith and unwavering belief in Allah. He termed it a miracle of 21st century that the alliance of super military powers’ called Nato and equipped with the latest weaponry and technology were forced to kneel down and bow out before the ill-equipped and underdeveloped Afghan Taliban after two decades of killing spree and destruction of innocent civilians. He said the US, the supreme power of the world, is licking its wounds, hiding its face in shame, trying to give ridiculous explanations for its routing and trying to put the blame of its trouncing on the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

He remarked that the 20-year struggle of the Afghan Taliban has proved that if a nation wages a mighty struggle in the way of Allah for enforcing the Deen of Allah, the succor of Allah arrives and no matter how big a malevolent power confronts that nation, Allah bestows on the believers a clear and manifest victory. He said Pakistan ought to recognize the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan immediately, without any reservations and conditions, and provide them with full support to help them become a stable and robust Islamic state.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith President Senator Sajid Mir lauded Taliban's peaceful takeover of Kabul and declaring of general amnesty. In his response to the situation, he said the US and Western countries must acknowledge that Taliban gained control of Afghanistan peacefully through sheer public support and did not seize Kabul by force, asking the international community to immediately recognize the Taliban government. Pakistan should not wait for the green signal from the US or any other country to recognize the Taliban government but do it independently. He urged the Taliban to take all stakeholders along in building and developing Afghanistan.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Nazim-e-Ala of Central Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan, commended the peaceful takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, asking the Western world to recognize the Taliban and realize that states cannot be occupied by force or run by puppet governments. Running their own country is a democratic right of the Afghan people, he said, expressing hopes that 9/11-like incidents would not happen again to dislodge the Taliban.

Mahfooz Mashhadi, central president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Sawad-e-Azam), said Taliban became victorious because of the help by Allah and support of Afghan people. Addressing workers, he said the fleeing of US-led Nato forces after a humiliating defeat is a lesson for the arrogant powers.