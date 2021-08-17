PTI slams Sindh govt for opposing single national curriculum

KARACHI: Criticising the Sindh government’s decision of not implementing the single national curriculum (SNC), the new education policy announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leader said the Pakistan People's Party’s provincial government was the main obstacle to provision of better facilities of quality education in the province.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building, the opposition leader in the provincial legislature, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the SNC would prove to be pivotal in removing educational disparity among different sections of the society. Felicitating Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on the achievement of a significant milestone by “ending the prevailing dual education system and opening vistas of new opportunities to lower-income groups,” he said the PTI government had fulfilled another promise and now every child, irrespective of his financial or social status, would be able to acquire quality education and career opportunities alike. “The previous governments failed to provide quality education to the lower and middle classes and only the elite could afford English-medium educational institutes and opportunities abroad. The dual system had deprived the poor of better education for decades,” he said.

Sheikh said that the PPP was using the 18th Amendment to oppose the single curriculum like the PTI health card, because it wanted continuity of the dual education system. The federal government wanted to launch the health card in Sindh like in other provinces, but the Sindh government was creating hurdles, the PTI leader alleged.