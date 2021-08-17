Fawad tells Malala: Pakistan to continue encouraging women's education in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Monday discussed global concerns over women's rights in Afghanistan. Malala telephoned the minister for this purpose and emphasised that Pakistan should play its role for women's education in Afghanistan. Malala has also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the role of Pakistan in educating women in Afghanistan. “Pakistan will continue its support for the promotion of education in Afghanistan. Already, Pakistan is providing educational facilities to Afghan refugee children. About 6,000 Afghan children are currently studying in Pakistan,” the minister told Malala.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) chief Steven Butler contacted the information minister and thanked Pakistan for facilitating evacuation of international journalists from Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan supported freedom of press and protection of journalists and media workers around the world. “Pakistan is well aware of its international responsibilities regarding the rights of journalists. Special cell has been set up in Afghanistan to facilitate evacuation of members of international media,” the minister told the CPJ chief. “Pakistan has played a responsible role in evacuating international journalists in difficult times, and it is commendable,” Steven Butler said.