Biden says doesn’t regret withdrawal

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden acknowledged that his decision to continue with the Afghanistan withdrawal mission would be criticised by many, and he pledged he would not “shrink from my share of responsibility for where we are today”.

“I am president of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me,” Biden said, according to foreign media report. “I’m deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision to end America’s warfighting in Afghanistan,” the president added. “I cannot and will not ask our troops to fight on endlessly in another country’s civil war.”

Biden warned that the US would carry out a “swift and forceful” response if the Taliban attacked US citizens or attempted to disrupt evacuation efforts in Kabul. “We will defend our people with devastating force, if necessary,” Biden said.

The president said that, once all evacuation efforts have been successfully completed, the US will move forward with wrapping up its withdrawal mission and “end America’s longest war”. “The events we see now are sadly proof that no amount of military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure, Afghanistan,” Biden said.

“I am now the fourth American president to preside over war in Afghanistan. Two Democrats and two Republicans. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth president.” Biden argued that Afghan troops’ failure to defend their country demonstrates why it was the correct course of action to move forward with the US troop withdrawal.

“It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan’s own armed forces would not,” Biden said. Echoing his message from earlier this year when he announced the planned withdrawal, Biden added, “How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not?”

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden says. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.” Biden said he and his national security team were “clear-eyed about the risks” of leaving Afghanistan, and he argued that the events of the past week demonstrate how America’s continued military involvement could not have ultimately propped up the Afghan government.

The US president criticised Afghan government leaders for fleeing the country and Afghan troops for refusing to properly defend their country. “The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” Biden said.

The president said he and his national security team have been “closely monitoring” the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, even though Biden has not delivered on-camera remarks about the issue in several days.

Biden acknowledged that the world is now seeing a “rapid collapse” of the Afghan government, but he insisted the US mission in Afghanistan was “never supposed to be nation-building”. After concluding his prepared remarks, Biden left the East Room without taking any questions from reporters. He will soon return to Camp David.