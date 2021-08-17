German ambassador calls on Shehbaz

LAHORE: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries. During the meeting Monday, Shehbaz said Pakistan and Germany share longstanding ties based on mutual trust and respect. He said he is a fan of the resilient, hardworking and commitment of the German people. They set an example by turning around their situation with their intelligence and dignified behaviour. Because of this, he said, Germany emerged as a model of development, peace and prosperity, not just in Europe but for entire world. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly said mutual cooperation between the two countries was the need of the hour. Pakistan could learn a lot from Germany’s development. Bilateral economic and trade cooperation could yield surprising successes for the two countries, he added. He said the PMLN set an example of development and progress for the entire region under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, who played a crucial role in eliminating terrorism from the country. The German envoy praised Shehbaz over his development projects.