Impending appointment of ECP members: Speaker prods Opp leader to act

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Asad Qaiser has written a letter to leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif urging him to act to fill the vacancies of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, neither the speaker nor any other government or opposition figure save two have any role whatsoever in the appointment of the ECP members, if the constitutional provisions dealing with these nominations are any guide. This is the exclusive domain of Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. The role of the bipartisan parliamentary committee comes after their decision.

The speaker’s letter, signed by National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain, a copy of which is available with The News, has the subject ‘appointment of ECP members.’, It says the ECP, in a communication dated July 16, notified the retirement of its two members from Punjab (retired Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi) and from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (retired justice Mrs. Irshad Qaiser) with effect from July 26. As per Article 215(4), the vacancies are required to be filled within 45 days. The speaker has desired to request the opposition leader to do the needful under Article 218(2)(b), the letter said. The ECP notification said: “consequent upon expiration of five-year term of the two ECP members and in pursuance to Article 215, they stand retired from July 26.” Its copies were forwarded to 22 concerned persons and departments including the National Assembly secretary.

Article 215(4) says a vacancy in the office of an ECP member will be filled within 45 days. In the present case, the time limit expires on Sep 9, which means that 24 days are still left to make the two nominations.

Under Article 218(2)(b), the ECP will consist of four members, one from each province, each of whom will be a person who has been a high court judge or has been a senior civil servant or is a technocrat and is not more than 65 years of age to be appointed by the president as per Article 213(2A) and (2B).

In order to qualify for selection as an ECP member, a senior civil servant is required to have served for at least 20 years under federal or a provincial government and has retired in grade-22 or above; and a technocrat needs to be the holder of a degree requiring conclusion of at least 16 years of education, recognized by the Higher Education Commission, and has at least 20 years of experience, including a record of achievements at the national or international level. It is mandatory that the prime minister will, in consultation with the opposition leader, forward three names for appointment of an ECP member to a parliamentary committee (PC) for hearing and confirmation of any one person. In case, there is no consensus between them, they will forward separate lists to the PC for consideration which may confirm any one name. The PC to be constituted by the speaker will comprise 50pc members each from the treasury benches and the opposition parties, based on their strength in parliament, to be nominated by the respective parliamentary leaders. The total strength of the PC will be 12 members out of which one-third will be from the Senate. However, when the National Assembly is dissolved and a vacancy occurs in the office of the ECP member, total membership of the PC will consist of members from the Senate only.

The last time in 2019, more than one year was consumed in this exercise in the absence of a direct meeting or consultation through correspondence between the prime minister and the opposition leader. The former had insisted that he would never have a face-to-face session with the latter. On a petition complaining of inordinate delay in the nominations, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had pursued the matter and given a timeframe for the selections arguing that it wants to let parliament resolve the matter. At that time too, two ECP members were to be named following similar vacancies. Finally, Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi were selected to represent Sindh and Balochistan respectively. However, the two sides had picked the new chief election commissioner (CEC) relatively smoothly without much delay.

They had been in a deadlock over the appointment of two ECP members for months. Even before the retirement of the former CEC, the opposition had linked his nomination with the government proposing names for the CEC and the decision on all three appointments taken in one go. Given the choice of reputed retired civil servant Sikandar Sultan Raja as the CEC and two senior lawyers as ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan, there is a possibility that the two new appointees will also be former bureaucrats, lawyers or technocrats. After a long time, the ECP will have no retired superior court judge in its fold.