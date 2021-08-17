AJK PM praises occupied Kashmir people’s sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: Talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi who called on him Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the people of the occupied Kashmir have been facing Indian repressions with courage and their sacrifices have added a new chapter to the freedom history. Imran Khan also discussed the administrative structure and reforms with the AJK Prime Minister to ensure transparency in the government for the socio-economic well being of Azad Kashmir people. The Prime Minister lauded the opening of Kashmir Premier League in Azad Kashmir for promoting international sports activities. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM also called on Sadiq Sanjrani, the acting President of Pakistan and discussed with him matters relating to promotion of tourism and industrial development in Azad Kashmir. Sanjrani assured full cooperation to the Azad Kashmir government for tourism and hydro power projects in AJK.