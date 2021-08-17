Teenager launches ‘Insaaf Ki Umeed’ in UK

LONDON: A teenager involved in a heated verbal exchange with former PMLN minister Abid Sher Ali at a restaurant has launched his own platform called “Insaaf Ki Umeed” to end corruption in Pakistan and to return the “looted wealth” to the country from Britain. Shayan Ali came to prominence after the video went viral showing the teenager and his parents involved in a heated argument with former PMLN minister Abid Sher Ali at a North London restaurant – both sides abusing each other. Following that, Shayan Ali released several videos on social media platforms, narrating his version and condemning Abid Sher Ali. Three weeks after the incident, Ali organised a protest at 10 Downing Street to announce the launch of what he called the “movement” that he will lead to end corruption in his country because “Pakistan has been robbed for years and ‘Insaaf Ki Umeed’ will work to end corruption in Pakistan." Around 40 people attended the launching protest of the new platform outside the 10 Downing Street. Shayan Ali, his parents and a handful of people who came with them were new but the rest of the protesters had held several protests outside the Avenfield flats and elsewhere. “I am not from PTI. My campaign is against corruption and I invited people from all parties to support me in this endeavor,” Ali said. PTI UK’s President Rana Abdul Sattar told this correspondent that PTI runs campaigns according to the directions of the central party leadership. “We strictly follow party guidelines and don’t get involved in campaigns not approved by the party.”