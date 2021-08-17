Promotion of biomedical research urged

Amid growing incidence of Covid-19 in the country and one wave after another of the pandemic, health experts and medical scientists on Monday urged the local pharmaceutical industry to come forward and help medical colleges, universities and their affiliated teaching hospitals in establishing medical research departments following instructions from the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

They also called for their support for medical varsities in the preparation of research modules in the curriculum of medical education in Pakistan.“For the first time, medical varsities and the PMC are asking the medical colleges to incorporate the research module in their curriculum. In this regard, local and multinational pharmaceutical companies functional in Pakistan can come forward and help medical colleges in establishing research departments,” Principal Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry (LCMD) Rashid Nasim Khan said at the inauguration of a medical research cell at the medical college.

The medical research cell at the Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry (LCMD) has been supported and funded by local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo Limited, which is known for the promotion of research at the health education and healthcare institutions in the country.

LCMD Principal Prof Rashid Naseem maintained that thousands of studies were being conducted around the globe in search of evidence-based medicine since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to deal with the viral infection and its complications. He added that the standard of care at local healthcare institutions could only be improved with local research and solutions to our indigenous health issues.

Hoping that the establishment of the research cell at the LCMD would come up with valuable solutions and findings to the standard of care of the patients, the medical expert hoped that other pharmaceutical firms, both local and multinational, would support the medical education and healthcare institutions for conducting biomedical research in Pakistan.

Calling for more such collaborations between academia, healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical industry, Chief Executive Officer Pharmevo Syed Jamshed Ahmed said there was a need to adjust treatment therapies based on Body Mass Index (BMI), dietary habits and lifestyles of Pakistani people while always looking for new treatment options in the local context.

“It is very heartening to see collaboration between the local pharmaceutical industry and the medical education institution for the establishment of research centres. We have been doing so since the creation of our company and helping medical education and healthcare institutions in conducting biomedical research throughout the country.”

Offering his company’s help in training the top management of the LCMD and the Darul Sehat Hospital from the platform of the Institute of Leadership Excellence (ILE), he said they had also initiated health research awards for the young researchers who came up with unique and effective studies while working at their health institutions. Vice Chairman LCMD Dr Ali Farhan Razi said Islam calls upon its followers and all human beings to conduct research regularly, look around themselves and help the suffering humanity, hoping that their collaboration would yield positive results for the people in Pakistan and the humanity in general. Registrar LCMD Dr Naveed Najmi also spoke on the occasion.