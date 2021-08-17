Two murder accused escape from police custody

KASUR: Two accused involved in a murder case escaped from the custody of Khudian police on Monday. Accused Irshad and Ilyas were in the custody of Khudian police for interrogation. Sources said they were given a chance to escape.

THREE WOMEN ABDUCTED: Three women were abducted in separate incidents in and around Kasur on Monday. Accused Ghulam Murtaza and his accomplices abducted Ashraf’s wife near Khabe Bakarpur village, Kanganpur. Accused Imran and his accomplices kidnapped Saleem’s wife near Faridiya School Street 5 in Saddar Kasur police limits. Accused Shaan abducted the wife of Ali in Naro Thatta Pattoki. Police have registered cases.