KHANEWAL: A man killed his female cousin and later committed ‘suicide’ over a domestic dispute at village 40/10-R. Shahzad had a dispute with his uncle Yasin over marriage issue of his daughters Misbah and Ayesha. On the day of incident, he entered the house of his uncle and opened fire and injured both of his cousins. Later, he committed suicide. The injured were shifted to a hospital where Misbah also died.