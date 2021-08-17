Youth electrocuted

SARGODHA: A 22-year-old man died after receiving a severe electric shock near here in Sillanwali police limits. Police said on Monday that Attaullah of Chak 119-SB was busy in electric work when he suffered a severe electric shock and died.

3 held with drugs: The police Monday arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them. According to police, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested three accused besides recovering 1.160-kg hashish, 30 litre liquor and a pistol from accused M Khan, Nasir and Shaukat. The police registered cases against the accused.