‘Doctors, paramedics serving ailing humanity’

HAFIZABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan Monday lauded the services of doctors, nurses and paramedics for serving the suffering humanity during the coronavirus emergency.

Addressing a function held to distribute honorary shields and cash prizes among doctors and paramedical staff, the DC said the health professional risked their lives while saving other people. MNA Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti also passed the services of medical community. He said doctors gave practical proof of commitment to their profession and the whole nation is proud of them. District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Masoom Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rehmatullah Saqib, District Health Officer Dr. Rehan Azhar, District Manager PHFMC Dr. Tauqeer Ikram, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Afzal Hussain Sandhaila and other doctors and medical staff were also present on the occasion.

The DC said doctors and paramedics worked very diligently and dutifully and went door-to-door to detect the coronavirus patients. They administered coronavirus vaccine to people in a brave way and no doubt they served the people without caring for their lives. CEO Health Dr Rehmatullah Saqib said doctors and paramedical staff had done a great service for their work and due to acknowledge their contribution the shields, certificates and cash prizes were being offered to them from the health department. He said about 3,00,000 people have been vaccinated in the district so far. However, the health department along with all the centres and mobile teams are going to the field to vaccinate more people.

POPULATION WELFARE GUIDELINES: District Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Atif Ali Monday said rapidly growing population would create economic and social problems. He said the people should shun propaganda about population control measures and should follow the safety and precautionary guidelines of population welfare for better health of mother and child and their healthy bright future. Talking to reporters, he said children of developed countries were better developed and were healthier due to their special guidelines.

He said to control the population, it is the duty of every member of civil society, along with Ulema, scholars, teachers, businessmen and other social organisations to do their vital role for better and brighter future for children.