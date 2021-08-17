Muharram security arrangements finalised

MULTAN: Police on Monday finalised the security plan to provide security for Majalis and processions for 7th and 105h Muharram.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth under the security plan as many 1,845 police officials, 1,158 Police Qaumi Razakars (PQR) and 1,858 volunteers would be deployed on security duty.

He said there were a total of 165 Majalis and 73 processions which would be organized in the city while out of them 34 Majalis and 12 processions had been declared in category "A". CCTV cameras have also been installed at sensitive places for strict monitoring of the security arrangements at Majalis and procession routes and a control room had set up at COP office to monitor security as well. He added implementation on Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) would be ensured to contain coronavirus pandemic.

Crackdown ordered for recovery of taxes, pending dues: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad directed revenue officers to launch a crackdown for recovery of taxes and other pending dues.

He set deadline for meeting the recovery targets. According to official sources, a meeting held in this connection here on Monday. Sadr Assistant Commissioner (AC) Adnan Baddar expressed annoyance over poor performance of revenue staffers. He directed officials to block properties of the defaulters. He also warned that strict action would be initiated against the officials for demonstrating lethargy in discharge of duties. He also instructed them to resolve public complains on pure merit. Similarly, best possible facilities should be given to the people, at rural revenue centres.

Over 76, 384 vaccinated in 3 days: The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continued in the district at a rapid pace as 76,384 citizens have been vaccinated in the last three days, official sources said on Monday. According to the district administration more than 70,000 citizens have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while over 6,000 have been given the second dose during the last three days. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad directed health department officers to speed up campaign to ensure vaccination of maximum citizens to control corona spread in the district. The DC directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) during Majalis and processions. He urged the masses to get their vaccination doses as soon as possible in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Police, Rangers holds flag march: The police along with contingents of Rangers hold flag-march in different areas of city to their preparedness to ensure peace and tranquility during Muharram here on Monday. As per special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, flag-march was commenced from policelines and culminated at the same point after passing through different parts of the city. The flag-march led by SSP operations, Shaista Nadeem in which Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, SP Cantt Hamza Amanullah, SP City Rao Naeem Shahid, SP Gulgasht Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer, Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations, traffic police officials, Elite force, Dolphin force and officials of Muhafiz Squad participated. Earlier, talking to reporters, the CPO said foolproof security arrangements had been ensured to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram. He said the basic purpose of the flag-march was to give sense of security to the people and showing preparedness to deal with any emergency like situation.

He maintained for this purpose a control room had also been set up for strict monitoring of the Majalis and processions through CCTV cameras and drone cameras. Search operations are being conducted at the routes of processions and adjacent areas of the Majalis points while comprehensive security arrangements have also been made at entry and exit points of the city, he said. The CPO said implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) was being ensured to contain the spread of the virus.