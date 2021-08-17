Seminar educates women on their inheritance rights, harassment

LAHORE: A seminar, organised by the Ombudsperson Punjab at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday, created awareness among participating women about their inheritance rights, and the legal methods about protection from harassment. Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said that bringing the Women Property Act 2021 in the purview of Ombudsperson had strengthened the Ombudsperson institution. Zartaj Gul said Ombudsperson was such an organisation which needed to be strengthened by increasing the scope of dimensions. She said the Ombudsperson office had heard one case of harassment and four property related cases. In a property case, it ordered the deputy commissioner to take action against a Revenue officer. Punjab Ombudsperson Nabeel Hakim Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Commissioner Revenue and other senior officials participated in the event. The Ombudsperson said on the special directions of the Punjab chief minister, the camp office of the Ombudsperson Punjab had been made functional in Dera Ghazi Khan. Now women from the area did not have to go to Lahore to seek justice. All cases related to women's property and harassment would now be heard at the camp office. The Ombudsperson also listened to problems of women and issued orders to the officers concerned to bring them to justice.