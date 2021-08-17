Ex-banker booked in rape case

TOBA TEK SINGH: Rajana police Monday registered a case against a former bank officer on charges of raping a girl.

Complainant Ghafooran Bibi of Sitara Colony of Rajana told police that accused Nasir Iqbal and his accomplices Adnan Yasin and Asif Zaman visited her home and interviewed her daughter to award her a job in a bank. She said in her absence they again visited her home and Nasir Iqbal raped her daughter. When contacted, the bank manager said the accused Nasir Iqbal had left the bank job several months ago.

Nasir’s accomplice Adnan Yasin told the reporter that it was a fake case because the girl had contracted court marriage with him (Adnan) of her free will and now she wanted to blackmail him and extort money from him. He alleged that she had extorted Rs 250,000 from another man in the same way of blackmailing.