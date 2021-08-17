Clerics banned to avoid sectarian violence

LAHORE: To avoid sectarian violence in Muharram, the Home Department, government of Punjab, has issued orders for banning 1,250 clerics and gagging 800 clerics across the province, The News has learnt.

According to high officials in the Home Department, at least 30 per cent Shia clerics, 5 per cent Ahl-e-Hadith, 15 per cent Barelvi and 50 per cent Deobandi clerics have been banned to avoid sectarian violence.

At least 22 per cent Shia, 3 per cent Ahl-e-Hadith, 60 per cent Deobandi and 15 per cent Barelvi clerics have been banned in Muharram. The official said the government had received reports from the Special Branch that these clerics could disturb peace in the province, that’s why they have been banned and gagged. The official said the entry of some clerics has been banned in three districts as well. The officials said the government is monitoring the speeches of clerics and Zakireen to avoid any kind of law and order situation. According to him, there would be zero tolerance for hate mongers who spread venomous propaganda to divide Muslims. The banned clerics would not be allowed to attend religious gatherings. Another officials told The News that the clerics have been gagged after observing their social media speeches, etc. The government of Punjab would not allow them to ignite sectarian division in the province. These clerics have been banned and ganged under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).