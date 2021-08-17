3 die from COVID-19 in twin cities

Islamabad: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 834 though no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from Rawalpindi district on Monday from where as many as 1,059 patients have already lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that another 451 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities taking tally to 123,784 of which a total of 1,893 patients died of the infection.

It is worth mentioning here that the number of active cases of the disease from the twin cities is registering a tremendous increase for over a month. The number of active cases belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district was less than 2,500 in the middle of July that has been recorded as 8,003 on Monday. After confirmation of 325 new cases from ICT in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients so far registered from the federal capital has reached 94,108 of which 87,453 patients have recovered from the illness. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT was recorded as 5,821 on Monday.

On the other hand, as many as 126 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 29,676 of which 26,435 patients had achieved cure. The number of active cases from the district was 2,182 on Monday of which 134 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 2,048.

New trail: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) would develop a new walking trail near caves in Shah Allah Ditta to attract more local and foreign tourists to this ancient site.

According to the details, the IWMB chairperson visited the ancient site and asked the concerned officials to prepare a plan to develop a walking trail. The beautiful site is part of the protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) but at the moment there is no proper mechanism for patrolling to ensure its protection. The IWMB will also put in place a new mechanism to carry out patrolling and keep vigil over those elements who are allegedly involved in grabbing forest areas of the national park. It is pertinent to mention here that the 44-kilometre Margalla Ridge trail was inaugurated in November 2018 that stretches from Shah Allah Ditta to Summa, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. A beautiful Shah Allah Ditta is a centuries-old village at the foothills of the Margalla hills and considered one of the main attractions for the tourists due to 2,500-year-old Buddhist caves that are located next to the shrine of Hazrat Shah Allah Ditta, a Mughal-era-saint. Currently, there is a caretaker of the caves whose grandfather was actually granted this responsibility from a Hindu family after participation of the sub-continent.

These caves also have religious significance for local people because the devotees often visit this place throughout the year.

The IWMB that works under the climate change ministry has been continuously developing walking trails and tracks for the visitors and trekkers in the heart of the Margalla hills.

The spokesperson of the climate change ministry informed that a plan is under way to develop new walking trails in the Margalla hills and IWMB has already inaugurated some of them in the recent past.

“New paths and walking trails will also be developed in Shah Allah Ditta that will make it more attractive place for the tourists,” he said.