‘PM has attended 9pc sittings in third year of NA’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has attended 9 percent sittings in the third year of the National Assembly while Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has attended 13 percent of the National Assembly sittings in its third year, according to a PILDAT report about the review of performance of the third year of the 15th National Assembly, which was completed on August 12.

According to reports on an average, the prime minister has attended 12 percent sittings in the first three years of the 15th National Assembly while the average attendance of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif is calculated to be 24 per cent in three years of the National Assembly.

The PILDAT has released a review of performance of the third year of the 15th National Assembly from the citizens’ perspective and its analysis looks at Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to review the performance of the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan as it completed the third year of its five-year term.

In addition to comparison between three years, the report also draws comparative analysis of performance in three years of the 15th National Assembly and the same period of the 14th National Assembly.

The legislative activity has seen a sharp increase in the third year of the 15th National Assembly as it has passed 60 laws, which is 100 percent increase over 30 bills passed in the second year by the National Assembly while 20 ordinances were laid in the Assembly in the third year, compared to 31 ordinances laid in the Assembly during its second year, which is a decrease of about 35 percent.

According to the PILDAT report, former premier Nawaz Sharif had attended, on an average, 16 percent of the sittings in the first three years of the 14th National Assembly of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif has attended 13 percent of the sittings of the Assembly in its third year. This has improved from only 4 percent of his attendance during the second year of the 15th National Assembly.

However, according to the PILDAT report when compared with the average attendance of the previous Leader of the Opposition in the 14th National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, who attended, on average 75 percent of the sittings of the 14th Assembly in its first three years, the average attendance of Shehbaz Sharif is calculated to be 24 percent in three years.

The first year of the current National Assembly had seen the passage of only 10 bills. The 15th National Assembly has passed 100 bills during the first three years, compared to 69 total bills which were passed by the 14th National Assembly in its first three years.

The increase in legislative activity in the 15th National Assembly in its first three years is, therefore, 45 percent higher than the legislation during the first three years of the previous (14th) National Assembly. Another positive development has been the decrease in the number of ordinances laid by the government in the Assembly during the third year.

As many as 20 ordinances were laid in the Assembly in the third year, compared to 31 ordinances laid in the Assembly during its second year, which is a decrease of about 35 percent.

As many as 29 ordinances were laid by the previous government in the first three years of the 14th National Assembly compared to 58 ordinances laid by the current government in the 15th National Assembly in three years, showing 100 percent increase.

During its third year, the 15th National Assembly has met only for 79 working days, which have seen a decline of 11 percent from 89 working days in the second year. On the average, 15th National Assembly has met for 88 working days per year in its first three years.

In comparison, the previous (14th ) National Assembly had met for an average of 99 working days per year during its first 3 years. In that sense also, the performance of the 15th National Assembly has declined by 11 percent compared to the 14th National Assembly.

In its third year, the 15th National Assembly has met for 217.10 hours (or 217 hours and 6 minutes). The working hours have declined by 36 percent from the second year of the Assembly when it had convened for a total of 340.34 (340 hours and 20 minutes).

The average working hours of the 15th National Assembly in three years are 284.87 (284 hours and 52 minutes). In the first three years of the 14th National Assembly, the average working hours of the Assembly were 312.08 (312 hours and 5 minutes). The average working hours per year have declined in the 15th National Assembly by 27 percent compared to the previous (14th) National Assembly.

The third year of the 15th National Assembly has also seen an average 65% attendance of MNAs which is slightly above 64 percent average attendance of MNAs during the second year. The combined average of MNAs' attendance in first three years of the 15th National Assembly stands at 67 percent. This is an improvement of 12 percentage points over 55 percent average attendance of MNAs per year during the first three years of the previous 14th National Assembly.

In the third year of the15th National Assembly, only 16 days have been spent in scrutiny and passage of the Finance Bill 2020-2021, a day less than what was spent during the second year.

This has been in keeping with the historic average of budget sessions in the National Assembly of about 15 days. The 15th National Assembly has also seen a decrease of a little under two hours in the total time spent during the budget session.

However, the three year average of time spent in budget session during the 15th National Assembly is 99 hours, which is a 49 percent increase in average time spent in budget session during three years of the 14th National Assembly.

In the third parliamentary year, PPP legislator and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah, who has been behind bars since September 18, 2019, only got production orders twice to attend the Assembly sittings on February 20, 2021 and June 26, 2021.

The speaker National Assembly issued production orders thrice for Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to attend the Assembly sittings on February 20, 2021, May 16, 2021 and June 10, 2021 while Ali Wazir, MNA, who has been behind bars since December 16, 2020, was able to attend just one sitting of the Assembly on June 26, 2021.